Sunday, August 20, 2023, 1:15 p.m.



| Updated 7:36 p.m.

The forest fire in Tenerife that continues out of control and has already affected 10,000 hectares has been intentional, as confirmed this Sunday by the President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, who pointed out that the Civil Guard is already working “in three lines of investigation”. . Clavijo regretted “the damage that this person or persons have done to the island,” and said that he will wait for the Civil Guard to conclude the investigation to provide new information.

The fire does not give rest to the firefighting teams and there are already nearly 10,000 burned hectares (four thousand more than just twelve hours ago), in a perimeter of 74 kilometers, and 12,279 people evicted from their homes. The Government of the Canary Islands rectified this data at dawn after noting hours before that the evacuees amounted, by mistake, to 26,000 when making the calculation based on the official census.

In the morning press conference in which the information on the evolution of the fire is updated, Clavijo said that, despite the advance of the flames, the night “has gone much better than we expected” and that “all the strategies planned They were successful” which has allowed to keep residential areas safe. “According to how the night was raised, this is almost a miracle,” illustrated the president of the Canary Islands.

The forest fire spreads through 10 of the 31 municipalities on the island of Tenerife, although evacuations have been carried out in 11, and it is expected that today it will have more favorable weather conditions that will allow the 23 aerial means to work more effectively and more than 300 ground crews deployed to put out the flames.

Sánchez visits the affected area The acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, travels to Tenerife this Monday to visit the area affected by the fire that started last Tuesday on the island and which has already reached 11,600 burned hectares. As reported by the Government in a statement, the acting head of the Executive will be accompanied by the President of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo; the acting Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Héctor Gómez; and the Government delegate in this autonomous community, Anselmo Pestana, and will travel to the Tenerife municipality of Arafo, where he will visit the Advanced Command Post (PMA) to learn about the firefighting work carried out by the teams deployed in the area. .