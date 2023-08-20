The Dubai Youth Council, in cooperation with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Youth Council, organized a youth circle in the presence of Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, ​​and His Excellency Ahmed bin Mishar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Committee. The Supreme Council of Legislation in Dubai, the participation of the Office of the Special Envoy of the UAE in the COP28 Conference of the Parties, and members of youth councils from the government and private sectors.

The youth circle, which was held in the Creative Center in the Emirates Towers, under the title “Transformation towards a sustainable future”, discussed a number of axes and topics related to environmental sustainability, the importance of international cooperation and the COP28 Conference in facing the challenges of climate change, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 that seeks to make the Emirate of Dubai a sustainable city. and smart.

On this occasion, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti said: “This episode comes as part of the pioneering efforts made by the Dubai government, in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to invest in youth and involve them in the process of building and developing a prosperous future, and encourage them to employ science, knowledge and innovation to achieve a sustainable future for all individuals and societies.

He added, “Declaring 2023 the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, and hosting the Conference of the Parties (COP28) at Expo City Dubai, reflects the great importance the country attaches to sustainability, hence the importance of involving youth in the process of developing innovative solutions to address the climate crisis,” pointing to His Excellency Integrated efforts at the level of the UAE in supporting the global march to address the challenges of climate change, stressing the importance of solidarity and collective action in reducing the phenomenon of climate change and urging the community to take measures that would contribute to mobilizing global efforts.

Strategic initiatives and projects

For his part, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “I was pleased to attend the youth circle organized by the Dubai Youth Council under the title “Transformation Towards a Sustainable Future”. From the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next November, and is at the forefront of countries that have created the role of “climate pioneer” for youth, for the first time in the history of the Conference of the Parties, as we intensify our efforts to consolidate youth participation, and empower them with knowledge, techniques, skills and opportunities And support their initiatives in climate action, to be true partners in building the nation and raising the UAE flag high in all international forums.”

Al Tayer added: “Climate change is one of the most serious challenges facing the world today, as it causes higher temperatures, changes in weather patterns, sea level rise, and many other effects that affect life on the planet. The UAE is at the forefront of countries Which addresses the phenomenon of climate change, and has launched many strategic initiatives and projects in this field.And in implementation of the vision and directives of the wise leadership, the UAE was the first country in the Middle East and North Africa region to launch a strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and we are working in Dubai to achieve the goals Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Carbon Neutral Strategy 2050 for the Emirate of Dubai to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA has launched many pioneering projects in the field of renewable energy, most notably the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. , the largest single-site solar energy complex in the world using the independent energy producer model, and will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030. COP28 is a global opportunity to enhance international cooperation in combating climate change, discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and develop Innovative solutions to combat the effects of climate change. The conference will also provide a platform for governments, companies and civil society to exchange experiences and visions, and to develop joint action plans to achieve the goals of sustainable development.

legislative system

Ahmed bin Mishar Al Muhairi said: “Our participation in the youth circle came from our belief in the importance of empowering youth cadres in the field of climate action and environmental protection, as they are the engine of positive change and the cornerstone of building a more sustainable tomorrow. This event constituted a platform to highlight the role of the legislative system in addressing challenges climatic and environmental issues, developing channels of coordination and exchanging visions and experiences between youth councils within the institutions of the public and private sectors on ways to address environmental issues that cast a shadow over the world today.The Youth Council of the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee presented during the seminar a workshop on environmental damage and the mechanism for addressing it legislatively, and the pioneering experience of the state In this regard, as a translation of our keenness to enhance awareness of climate risks and how to address them from a legislative perspective. It will shape the future of climate protection strategies and advance sustainability.”

Integrated program

The youth circle included a workshop presented by the Youth Council of the General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai on environmental damage and the mechanism for addressing it legislatively, where the most prominent environmental damage facing the natural environment in the world in general was addressed, due to rapid development and the effects of climate change and global warming, highlighting the efforts of the state UAE to address it legislatively.

3DXB GROUP, the first company in the region to serve the construction sector through 3D printing, presented a workshop that touched on the future of construction with the aim of making a positive change in the contracting and construction sector in the region by expanding reliance on 3D printing technology in building buildings in the UAE and the region, which is in line with the vision Dubai to become a world leader in the field of 3D buildings by 2030.

Practical solutions

For his part, Engineer Hassan Sabt, Chairman of the Dubai Youth Council, said: “In our pursuit of achieving the directives of the wise leadership, keeping pace with its efforts by young people and inspiring them in climate action, focusing on finding practical and tangible solutions to reduce the repercussions of climate change, exchanging ideas and working together to make our country’s efforts to host a conference a success. COP28 parties, we organized a youth circle entitled “Transformation towards a sustainable future” with the aim of discussing environmental sustainability issues and the importance of international cooperation and hosting the COP28 Conference of the Parties, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to drive change towards a sustainable future that meets the needs of future generations, as we believe that cooperation and interaction between different members The community will play an active role in realizing this ambitious vision.”

He added: “We appreciate the presence of His Excellency Abdullah Muhammad Al Basti, His Excellency Saeed Muhammad Al Tayer, and His Excellency Ahmed bin Mishar Al Muhairi in the youth session, which represents an important dialogue platform between youth and decision-makers to exchange ideas and find solutions, especially with our confrontation of the challenges of climate change and our country’s hosting of (COP28), one of The most important international conferences.

A periodic dialogue platform

The Youth Circle is one of the initiatives of the Federal Youth Foundation approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. their aspirations and the challenges they face, with the aim of coming up with practical solutions, innovative ideas and effective policies.

It is worth noting that the Dubai Youth Council was formed for the sixth session 2023-2025 last April by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Youth. To them and take their views in the decision-making process and invest their energies in supporting the future directions of the Emirate and consolidating the development model offered by the Emirate economically, socially and intellectually. The new formation of the Dubai Youth Council for the 2023-2025 session includes: Abdullah Majid Al-Hathboor Al-Rumaithi, Afra Sultan Al-Suwaidi, Rashid Muhammad Al-Zarouni, Hassan Khaled Sabt, Hind Ibrahim Muhammad Al-Hammadi, Salem Saqr Majid Saqr Al-Marri, and Hind Saeed Muhammad Matar Al-Ketbi.