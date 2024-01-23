During all these months Hideo Kojima has remained completely silent regarding his new projects in the video game industry, because although in The Game Awards finally he showed up O.D., it was left quite open to interpretation as to what the play will deal with established actors. For its part, in 2022 During the same awards we saw the first preview of Death Stranding 2, and since that moment there is no news about the game and how 2024 is developing, it is possible that we will not have anything until December.

A few hours ago, a well-known dataminer in the field, billbil-kunhas mentioned that the video game will have a kind of subtitle after number two, and this will be neither more nor less than The BeachAdded to that is that we must be attentive to the networks in the coming days. All this means that we could see a new trailer with more characters, gameplay, and even the official release date, which may point to this year, since PlayStation has no exclusives announced.

It is specifically estimated that within 15 days there will be this new revelation, with quite a lot of progress compared to what we saw more than a year ago, and of course, they may show us the new game mechanics that the studio plans to implement in the game. future. Added to that, the perfect scenario for everything would be a Status of Playwhich may perhaps coincide the same week that Nintendo launches its traditional February live, in which it is also expected to see its next console.

For those who don't know the first game, here is its description:

Death Stranding is an action-adventure video game developed by Kojima Productions and directed by Hideo Kojima. It was released in November 2019 for the PlayStation 4 console and later for Microsoft Windows in 2020. The game is known for its complex narrative, unique style, and focus on online connection and cooperation. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world where catastrophic events have led to the separation between life and death. Players take on the role of Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus, a delivery driver who is tasked with traversing a desolate landscape to connect isolated cities and rebuild a communication network.

Remember that the sequel is planned exclusively for PlayStation 5.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: It is evident that it must be launched no matter what this year, since the PlayStation lineup up to this point is non-existent, unless they show us otherwise this year through the State of Play. We'll see in 15 days if all this turns out to be true.