Friday, April 21, 2023, 11:02



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The fire of a transformer in the basement of a building in the Espíritu Santo neighborhood of Murcia, in Espinardo, forced the power to be cut off on several streets in the area on Thursday night. Neighborhood sources say that the restriction continues this Friday morning. The fire, as confirmed by Iberdrola sources, was due to one of the illegal hookups that are practiced for the cultivation of marijuana and that are frequent in this enclave.

Up to fourteen firefighters from the firefighting and rescue service of the Murcia City Council were mobilized to deal with the fire in this transformation center, according to sources from the body. This had originated in the basement of a building in Espíritu Santo and the troops alerted Iberdrola to cut off the supply in the area. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and the power company is now working to return to normality as soon as possible.