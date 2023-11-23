Gambling halls and betting rooms will have tougher penalties for failing to comply with opening and closing hours. At its Thursday meeting, the regional government approved a new decree-law that puts in place a sanctioning regime for public shows and recreational activities, which brings as a novelty a toughening of fines for infractions that these types of establishments may commit. Specifically, non-compliance with the activity hours of recreational venues will be considered a serious infraction, with a fine of up to 30,000 euros, when until now it was considered a minor infraction.

Beyond the greater control that will now be exercised over betting and gaming venues, the rule approved by the Government Council, advanced by LA VERDAD, establishes “a sanctioning regime that did not exist” for extraordinary events such as concerts in venues that do not have license for this, sports events or parties on dates such as Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve that are held in spaces whose activity authorization does not contemplate this use. The advisor and spokesman for the Murcian Executive, Marcos Ortuño, highlighted that this decree “unifies in a single text” the sanctions that promoters or premises may incur in terms of schedules, admission, capacity and controllers.”

This sanctions regulation was already regulated in other previous regulations, which were not validated in the regional Assembly due to the lack of parliamentary support. Now, the decree is expected to go ahead this December, as the Popular Party has the support of Vox, a government partner.

The Community is the one who must grant authorization for these shows or celebrations, given their temporary and extraordinary nature, noted Ortuño, who insists on the further tightening of the sanctions that non-compliance with this decree will entail. The text comes after the tragic event of the fire at the Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs in the Atalayas industrial estate in Murcia, where 13 people died last October. If you do not have a license or ignore the suspension of the event, the new regulation considers these scenarios as a very serious infraction.

The penalty imposed could reach 500,000 euros, suspend the license for a period of three years (if the offense is serious it would be one year) and the closure of the premises for also three years. Repeat offenses will carry harsher penalties, and a violation may carry a more severe fine if there is a greater or lesser risk to the safety of attendees.

The inspection and control work of these shows will continue to be the responsibility of the city councils, but they now have a legal framework that provides “legal certainty” when imposing sanctions if “behaviors that seriously endanger the safety of the public” are recorded. , he remarked.

Aid to stop inflation in Imserso hotels



The hotel establishments in the Region of Murcia that participated in the Imserso program in the last 2022/2023 campaign will receive half a million euros in aid from the regional government to compensate for the erosion in the profitability of their businesses due to the prices that were set in the program. state tourism program for retirees, which did not cover the impact of inflation on food and supplies. The Government Council also approved a subsidy that the Izán Cavanna, Entremares, La Mirage, Hotelania and AluaSun hotels, located in La Manga, may receive; the Puerto Juan Montiel hotel, in Águilas, and the resorts of Fortuna and Archena.

The spokesperson for the regional Executive, Marcos Ortuño, believes that the financial compensation that these hotel businesses received “jeopardized the viability of the provision of their services.” The aid will be granted based on the overnight stays that each establishment registered within the Imserso program between October of last year and June 2023. The amount of 497,385 euros seeks to “compensate” for the low prices they received and which were not enough to compensate for the high cost of the products supplied to the tourism sector, in the opinion of the Minister of the Presidency. These prices, and inflation, “jeopardized the participation” of these hotels in the tourism program.