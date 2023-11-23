Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was analyzed in the new video by Digital Foundrywhich reviews the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions also making comparisons between platforms, although generally very positive performances emerge.

According to what was reported by the British editorial team, the 3D models and motion capture are “exceptional quality“, as well as the lighting system and the volumetric elements applied to the graphics, all considered very positively in the analysis.

There resolution 4K is achieved through reconstruction and temporal anti-aliasing, which generally allows excellent results, although in some cases there may be some moments of inflection.

The biggest problems probably emerge on Xbox Series S, with a target resolution of 1440p but with the dynamic scaling system which can lead to 50% of the expected resolution in stressful situations.