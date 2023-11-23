Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was analyzed in the new video by Digital Foundrywhich reviews the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions also making comparisons between platforms, although generally very positive performances emerge.
According to what was reported by the British editorial team, the 3D models and motion capture are “exceptional quality“, as well as the lighting system and the volumetric elements applied to the graphics, all considered very positively in the analysis.
There resolution 4K is achieved through reconstruction and temporal anti-aliasing, which generally allows excellent results, although in some cases there may be some moments of inflection.
The biggest problems probably emerge on Xbox Series S, with a target resolution of 1440p but with the dynamic scaling system which can lead to 50% of the expected resolution in stressful situations.
Excellent results on PS5 and Xbox Series X
In general, it maintains good quality but the image quality level is reduced compared to PS5 and Xbox Series
In mode Performance at 60 fps, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 behaves practically identically on PS5 and Xbox Series X with minimal and barely perceptible differences.
Performance mode a 120 fps is very good: the resolution varies between 1080p and 4K and V-sync can lead to some tearing, but the latter problem is generally solved by VRR and, in general, Digital Foundry recommends playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with this graphics mode.
According to a contemporary analysis by NXGamer, it emerges that the Xbox Series
On Xbox Series S, frame-rate drops are more visible across all modes, likely needing more optimization later. Meanwhile, we have seen that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 set the engagement record for the series.
