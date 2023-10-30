It sure seems like it The Finals was appreciated in this first test version published on Steamwith the currently ongoing public beta making some progress mind-boggling numbersbased on what the first statistics reported.
We reported over 140,000 players online in the first few hours, but the numbers continued to rise in the following hours: The Finals placed fifth place in the ranking of the most played games on Steam, with a truly remarkable record of online users.
Yesterday, The Finals peaked at 267,874 players simultaneously online second SteamDBa truly remarkable amount for a completely new game belonging to an unreleased intellectual property, which demonstrate a good reception from the public.
A “destructive” shooter
On the other hand, there are several features that make it very interesting: The Finals is a competitive shooter free-to-play characterized by a rather original setting, staging a sort of rather violent and lively prize “game”.
In a sort of dystopian setting, players face each other within an arena that can profoundly change its physiognomy thanks to a truly remarkable interaction with the scenarios, which they destroy and they give way under the blows of the players intent on fighting each other.
These destructive capabilities are probably the most characteristic and notable element of The Finals, as we also saw in the latest trailer published last week.
