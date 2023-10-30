It sure seems like it The Finals was appreciated in this first test version published on Steamwith the currently ongoing public beta making some progress mind-boggling numbersbased on what the first statistics reported.

We reported over 140,000 players online in the first few hours, but the numbers continued to rise in the following hours: The Finals placed fifth place in the ranking of the most played games on Steam, with a truly remarkable record of online users.

Yesterday, The Finals peaked at 267,874 players simultaneously online second SteamDBa truly remarkable amount for a completely new game belonging to an unreleased intellectual property, which demonstrate a good reception from the public.