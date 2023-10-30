Home page World

Split

Police officers stand in front of the child and adolescent psychiatric facility in Regensburg. Many questions about the attack remain unanswered. © André Baumgarten/Mediengruppe Bayern/dpa

A seven-year-old boy is killed in a psychiatric clinic in Regensburg. The suspect is a 14-year-old. Many questions are still open – including whether there were anyone who knew or had supporters.

Regensburg – The child killed in a psychiatric hospital in Regensburg and an injured 63-year-old are likely to be accidental victims.

The investigators assume that the alleged perpetrator, a 14-year-old, did not specifically select the two, as a spokesman for the general public prosecutor’s office in Munich announced on Monday evening. The 63-year-old was a teacher who was staying at the facility as part of his teaching duties.

According to findings, the 14-year-old patient at the district hospital attacked a seven-year-old and the 63-year-old on Thursday. A 27-year-old nurse stopped the attacker and was also injured. The child died on Friday.

The central questions include where the fatal attack actually took place, how the accused got a knife and whether there were accomplices or supporters before the crime.

Because the law enforcement authorities cannot completely rule out an extremist background, the Central Office for Combating Extremism and Terrorism at the Public Prosecutor’s Office took over the further investigation.

The suspect had already become conspicuous

The accused, who comes from the Upper Palatinate district of Neustadt an der Waldnaab, used relevant chat groups in messenger services and, as an underage criminal, was intensively involved in planning and carrying out the most serious acts of violence. According to the information, he became conspicuous at the beginning of the year when he was still 13 years old. The context was the planning of an attack on a school in the Upper Palatinate.

The 14-year-old was presumably not fully responsible for the crime. He was monitored in the district hospital using an ankle bracelet. After the crime, he was again placed in a psychiatric hospital on the basis of a court order to commit him to custody. dpa