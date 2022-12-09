The concert of the Film Symphony Orchestra in the Margarita Lozano de Lorca auditorium is one of the most attractive activities included in the special Christmas program. As part of his ‘Krypton, heroes and superheroes in concert’ tour, more than 70 musicians will perform the best soundtracks from films like Superman, The Last of the Mohicans, Spiderman, Conan the Barbarian, Iron Man and Braveheart on the 30th from 9:00 p.m. ,

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, together with the councilors of Culture, Celebrations and Sports, Ángeles Mazuecos, José Ángel Ponce and Irene Jódar, presented the Christmas program this Friday and among the almost 70 planned activities, the video mapping ‘Lorca lives at Christmas’ stood out ‘ which will be screened on the Town Hall façade from December 18 to 22, with screenings at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The Plaza de España will be one of the main meeting points for Lorca residents and visitors during the festivities, since inside the transparent tent that will begin to be installed next week the concerts of Los Parranboleros with Mocedades and Rafael Basurto will be held on the 17th. Collective Panama on the 22nd, in addition to other Christmas carols and children’s musicals

On ‘good afternoon’ and ‘old afternoon’ there will also be concerts in the Plaza de España between 5 and 9 pm. On the 24th The Tracks and Sugar Rock will perform and on the 31st Essential and Sr.Lobo. The mayor highlighted that this year the Parade of Illusion with Santa Claus will be recovered, which will take place on the 23rd through the most central streets of the city and the Little House of Santa Claus, which will be open between the 19th and 24th on Corredera street. to welcome the little ones.

The eighth edition of San Silvestre will put the sports note on the schedule on the morning of December 31 from 10 am starting from the Alameda de La Constitución. That same day, at 12 noon, the Plaza de España will host ‘Las uvas de la infancia’ with animation, music for the little ones and distribution of lucky grapes.

After two years of suspension due to the pandemic, on January 5 there will be a parade of the Three Wise Men with the usual route between the San José neighborhood and the Plaza de España. The residents of Zarzadilla de Totana also resume their traditional Car of the Three Wise Men that will take place on January 6 at 11 a.m. in the district.