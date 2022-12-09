The Ministry of Defense has opened a reserved information to purify the possible disciplinary responsibilities derived from the controversial draw, which did not take place, for a prostitution service among soldiers from the Bruch barracks, in Barcelona, ​​known this Thursday.

In parallel to the proceedings of the Prosecutor’s Office to determine the existence or not of criminal consequences, Defense, through the Army, is investigating whether the promotion of the raffles to finance the festivity of the infantry regiment took place inside the barracks. Minister Margarita Robles advanced this Friday that in the event that it is proven that common facilities were used, those involved must be expelled from the Armed Forces.

After a visit to the San Cristóbal barracks in Madrid, Robles described as “unacceptable” the raffle organized in the Bruch to pay for the celebration of the Day of the Immaculate Conception. “These people have to be outside the Armed Forces,” said the minister, who explained that the draw was disseminated through a private chat “absolutely outside” the Army.

“It is unacceptable from any point of view,” stressed the head of Defense, who claimed that this attitude “does not correspond” to the “values” of the Army and for this reason she hopes that the Prosecutor’s Office will take the appropriate measures after the complaint filed this Thursday. But in addition, Robles recalled the “zero tolerance” within the Armed Forces with sexual harassment or abuse, or even “with any joke in this matter.”

«We can be absolutely proud of the Spanish Armed Forces, their men and women, they work, they are responsible, they are an example in Europe and in the world. That there are certain people who carry out these demonstrations is a discredit to the Armed Forces and they do not deserve to be in the Armed Forces,” the minister reiterated.

The canteen or a room?



According to the facts reported in the complaint, based on the known screenshots of the private chat and the photo of the “escort lady” sign, two troop members promoted the raffle to the rest of the members of the instant messaging group. In the conversation, photographs of the woman were shared, as well as some details of the sexual services she offered. Likewise, an announcement of the draw was posted in what appears to be the canteen of the barracks, as can be seen in the photos of the chat where the page appears attached to a piece of furniture with food.

Legal sources consulted to assess the repercussion of these events detailed several aspects that cast doubt on their criminal significance. In this sense, they framed its consequences in the internal disciplinary field in case the investigation verifies the terms of the draw. They recalled that it would be a private chat, that is, a private initiative outside the barracks and the military institution, hence the complaint was filed in the civil jurisdiction.

On the other hand, the fact that the canteen was used to advertise the raffle could be resolved within the internal sphere of the Army. However, if it ends up showing that this instance is a bedroom in the barracks, for example, it enjoys full inviolability since it is considered a domicile for the soldiers, as ruled by the Supreme Court in 2015. All these points are now under internal investigation. .