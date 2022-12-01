The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, informed the Governing Council this Thursday that the headquarters of the Film Commission, a project that aims to convert the Region of Murcia into a setting for filming short films, animated series, movies and commercials, be in Cartagena, in a location yet to be decided.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the Executive, Valle Miguélez, at the press conference held to report on the main agreements of the Governing Council. Miguélez recalled that this project has one million euros in the Community Budget for 2023 (pending approval by the Regional Assembly). Specifically, the headquarters in Cartagena “will coordinate the network of municipal film offices and will work to make the Region an attractive place for the audiovisual industry.”

At the same time, the regional government contemplates a strategy to promote the Film Commission, with actions among which the approval of incentives, bonuses and tax exemptions for companies in the audiovisual sector interested in using the Region as a setting for the filming of their productions. It is also planned to create a telematic procedure through the website for production companies to manage permits, authorizations and licenses ‘online’.

Aid to Ukrainian refugees



On the other hand, the Governing Council, at the proposal of the Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families, Social Policy and Transparency, has authorized the direct granting of subsidies to city councils and associations of social services so that they meet the basic needs of the beneficiaries of temporary protection affected by the conflict in Ukraine who lack sufficient economic resources, for a global amount of 1,052,100 euros.

The Autonomous Community grants this aid taking into account the existing social aspects derived from the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine due to the war in that country, and that a large number of Ukrainian people displaced to the Region of Murcia are outside the national system host and vulnerable. Actions that can be financed by these subsidies are information and orientation services, accommodation and maintenance, the provision of economic aid or conciliation services, leisure and free time, as well as learning Spanish.

According to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) in September 2022, the number of Ukrainian people who had requested temporary protection in the Region of Murcia amounted to 4,803 people, of whom only 887 were being cared for within the reception system. Therefore, it is estimated that at least 3,900 people have fled to the Region fleeing the war and have been welcomed by relatives, friends or people who have decided to support them on a private initiative.