The formation of a multipolar world and growing international tension are prompting the states of the Middle East and North Africa to expand relations with Russia, China, and the countries of South and Central Asia.

The strengthening of national statehood led to the formation by the local players of their own interests, which by no means coincided with the plans of the United States active in this region. The Middle Eastern states were also pushed to go beyond the usual model of interaction with Washington by the desire of American administrations to reduce US commitments in this region.

The “Eurasian vector” in the policy of the states of the Middle East does not mean their departure from relations with the West. However, it is designed to provide them with greater independence in decision-making, sustainable socio-economic development, as well as greater security. Russia, which is regarded in the region as a traditional partner, has demonstrated its reliability as an ally in Syria. It is actively developing trade and economic ties, political relations and military-technical cooperation with all the states of the region, and for some of them it is the most important supplier of grain. In addition, Moscow is a member of OPEC + and plays a large role in the energy sector.

China is one of the leading players in the region. The republic’s dependence on oil imports makes Saudi Arabia and Iran of particular importance to it. Riyadh is negotiating with China on partial payment for oil supplies in yuan. Beijing and Tehran signed a 25-year strategic partnership agreement in 2021. There are thousands of Chinese companies registered in the UAE. In Israel, the PRC is investing in innovative technologies and infrastructure (the port in Haifa).

The development of relations with India also brings undoubted benefits to the countries of the region. Arab monarchies are investing in the energy sector of the republic, as well as in the modernization of the largest container port in Mumbai.

Cooperation between the countries of the Middle East and Central Asia is becoming more and more promising. In addition, an increasingly politicized identity factor plays a significant role for a number of Middle Eastern states. Turkey sees in Central Asia an opportunity to expand and strengthen the “Turkic world”, and Iran is interested in supporting Tajikistan, although bilateral relations have not always been smooth.

The Muslim states of the Middle East are striving to expand their presence on various Eurasian platforms, primarily in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Syria want to join the SCO. The first three received the status of “dialogue partners” in 2022. Turkey remained a partner country, while Iran is a full member of the organization. Participation in the SCO becomes a way for the Middle Eastern states to increase their international status and guarantees an important place in the polycentric world.

Finally, the turn to Eurasia means the inclusion of the Middle East in the emerging network of transport interconnectedness of the regions. For example, a major logistics project is the construction of a railway from China to Iran through the territory of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan. Since March 2020, the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran corridor has been operating. It is assumed that one of the main routes of the “Silk Road Economic Belt” will run from China through Central Asia and Western Asia to the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea.

The states of the Middle East are playing an increasing role in the complex system of the modern world, including through the “Eurasian vector”, which allows them to more effectively implement security and development strategies.

The author is a Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Head of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at IMEMO RAS