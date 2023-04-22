However, what was announced by the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement, that Nineveh Governorate, in the northwest of the country, has become completely devoid of displaced persons after the closure of Al-Jadaa 5 camp, gives a dose of hope, according to observers, to end this thorny humanitarian file, and pave the way for the return of the rest of them to their homes, and compensation for them with what they maintain. their dignity and rights.

Thus, the Iraqi government has closed all the camps that house the displaced in the country, except for those located in the Kurdistan region, which, according to the Ministry of Immigration, number 26 camps.

The announcement came through a statement issued by the ministry, stating that “Al-Jada’a 5 camp in Nineveh Governorate has been completely closed, after all the displaced have returned to their original areas of residence on a voluntary basis, which comes within the government program to end the displacement file in the country.”

These camps, concentrated especially in the governorates of the Kurdistan Region and Nineveh Governorate, have always been subject to criticism by the displaced and civil and human rights organizations, due to their tragic services and security reality and their frequent exposure to fires and accidents, which made them, according to them, “addresses of misery and misery, and fertile environments for the spread of diseases and epidemics, as well as social and security problems.” and morality within.

What then?

The official spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement, Ali Abbas Jahangir, told Sky News Arabia:

The announcement of the closure of the last displacement camps in Nineveh governorate undoubtedly falls within the framework of the governmental approach aimed at closing the displacement file and ending the suffering of the displaced, and because the survival of the camps is a sign of the continuation of this chronic problem that resulted from the control of the terrorist organization “ISIS” over areas in the west and north of the country eastern.

• This is an important development in terms of dealing with this file, and evidence that the government’s plans are proceeding according to its decree to deal with this issue, and to ensure the dignified return of the displaced to their areas of origin, and to facilitate that return and address all social, security and logistical problems and obstacles, in coordination with the concerned security authorities.

• Also, sums of money have been allocated to help the displaced manage their affairs, in cooperation with international organizations and bodies, and we, as the Ministry, will continue to take care of their affairs until we ensure their full integration into society again, and their return to normal life.

• The sums of money allocated to the displaced who have returned to their homes and areas, are secured through the budget of the Ministry of Immigration and through international and humanitarian organizations with which we are in constant coordination, where we as a ministry distribute the roles of these organizations and their contributions in serving the displaced in various humanitarian, relief, legal and other fields.

• With the closure of the displacement file in Nineveh, the rehabilitation center established by the Ministry about two years ago there will remain the one responsible for receiving and caring for Iraqis coming from Al-Hol camp in Syria, and preparing for their return to their homes and regions over a period of two or three months, through psychological and behavioral rehabilitation.

Thus, there are no displacement camps left inside Iraq, except for those located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which number 26 camps, in which more than 36 thousand displaced Iraqis live, the majority of whom are from Nineveh Governorate, especially from the Yazidi-majority Sinjar district, where their number is about 27 thousand displaced , while the rest (about 10 thousand) are from other regions of Nineveh, Salah al-Din Governorate, and others.

• Evaluating the conditions of these remaining camps in the region is difficult for us as a federal ministry. Despite this, we take care of these camps and provide the services and financing they need, such as securing fuel, tents, and so on. Therefore, there must be coordination between us and the regional government on these camps and ways to close this file.