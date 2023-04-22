moonbin He won the hearts of millions of fans around the world for his huge heart, his sweet personality, his beautiful smile and his artistic skills, which he demonstrated in his various projects both in music and in acting. The young idol debuted in 2016 as one of the members of the musical group STARwhich arose during the third generation of K-Pop. However, when this happened, she had already participated in a series.

For seven years, she was a trainee for Fantagio iTeena training program of the South Korean company Fantagio Entertainment. Moonbin began her artistic career as a child model and in 2009, debuted at the age of 11 as an actor in the hit K-Drama “Boys Over Flowers”(in Latin America known as “Boys are better than flowers”), starring Koo Hye Sun, Lee Min Ho, SS501’s Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum, T-Max’s Kim Joon and Kim So Eun.

“Boys Over Flowers” focuses on a romance that occurs in a high school, where the children of the richest families in South Korea live together. In this story directed by Jun Ki Sang, Moonbin played the character of “So Yi Jeong” in her childhood (The stage of the youth of said character, known as the “Casanova of the F4”, was in charge of the actor Kim Bum).

Faced with his unfortunate and sudden death, fans have recalled the projects that Moonbin carried out, including his participation in the aforementioned drama. “A star that was born to shine since he was little and now he will shine brighter,” expressed a member of AROHA (ASTRO fandom name).

“Now every time I watch ‘Boys Over Flowers’, I’ll be reminded of Moonbin”, “so beautiful, so innocent, so pure, so angel, why are the good guys getting ahead”, “he will always be a little F4″, ” I will never forget Moonbin’s role in ‘Boys Over Flowers’, my first drama”, “he was always a star” and many more, are the comments from fans.

South Korean singer, actor, model, dancer and MC Moonbin, died at the age of 25on April 19, 2023. His agent found him dead in his apartment in Gangnam.one of the busiest areas of Seoul, South Korea. “We apologize for having to convey this sad and heartbreaking news, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and has now become a star in the sky,” Fantagio Entertainment agency said in a statement.

Until now, the causes of his death have not been disclosed; It has been speculated that the idol would have taken his own life. Given this, Fantagio has asked the general public, out of respect for the relatives, to refrain from speculative or malicious reports..

“Because we know very well how incomparable Moonbin was in his love for his fans, whom he constantly thought of, the grief is even more overwhelming. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral will be held as as quietly as possible, with family, close friends, and agency colleagues in attendance. Once again, we express our deep mourning as Moonbin walks his final path.”