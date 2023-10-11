Since January 2008 and until September 2023before the current escalation began, the United Nations Organization (UN) had reported 6,407 Palestinians killed and 308 Israeli deaths within the framework of the historical conflict in the region.

(You may be interested in: Live: Israel announces a ‘total offensive’ against Gaza without restrictions).

The data is collected from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha), a dependency of the United Nations Secretariat. The document includes the number of civilian victims “that were killed or injured in the clash of the occupied Palestinian territory (OPT) and Israel in the context of the occupation and the conflict.”

The analysis, based on figures from the last 15 years of conflict carried out by the international agency, puts into context what is currently happening in the territory.

(Also: Fourth day of war between Israel and Gaza: more attacks while the number of victims grows).

These data are not updated with the consequences of the attack by Hamas and Israel, which broke out since Saturday, October 7 and until now leaves 1,500 people dead and 6,400 injured, according to the United Nations.

Destruction in the Gaza Strip.

According to Ocha, the number of total victims has required interventions by humanitarian actors. To date, they have attended to 6,307 Israelis injured and 152,560 Palestinians injured in recent years of conflict.

These data arise taking into account only people who suffered physical injuries and received medical treatment at a clinic or hospital, or by paramedical personnel at the scene of the incident.

(Read also: Hamas attacks awaken solidarity in Israel: this is how they have organized to support).

The reports on victims of the different attacks that occurred were compiled by Ocha staff in a review and verification process by at least two independent and reliable sources. According to the organization, only in the data of the Israeli injuries, the information is based on daily media reports.

What have been the stages of the conflict with the most consequences?

Figures of deaths of Palestinian people from January 2008 to September 2023. Photo: Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

The attacks with the greatest hostilities occurred in four periods: 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2021.

Between 2008 and 2009, They registered 1,385 Palestinian deaths identified in the Gaza Strip, where 339 minors They lost their lives.

According to the organization Amnesty International, it occurred within the framework of the operation ‘Molten lead’, based on air attacks with high precision weapons. At least 5,300 injured in the community of Deir al Balah in this period.

(You can read: Iron Dome: videos of how it works in the middle of the Israel-Palestine conflict).

Figures of Palestinian deaths in the 2008-2009 conflict. Photo: Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

​During this attack, 9 Israeli deathsbeing 3 civilians and 6 people from the military force. 500 people were wounded in combat.

Dead Israeli victims of the 2008-2009 conflict Photo: Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Another period was in 2012when they registered 168 people died belonging to the Gaza Strip, where 101 were classified as civilians and 67 as part of armed groups.

The deaths, according to the United Nations, were caused by explosives launched from the air and the surface in most cases. 1,046 of the reported Palestinian injuries were injured by aerial explosives.

Palestinians killed in conflict 2012. Photo: Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

The context was the conflict between the Israeli army and armed groups in the Gaza Strip for 8 days. On November 14, the Israeli armed forces launched the well-known operation ‘Defensive pillar’ against terrorist organizations, where the assassination of Ahmed Jabari, head of the military branch of the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, occurred, according to the organization Amnesty International.

They died in this attack 4 Israeli civilians and 423 were wounded. 20 soldiers from the Israeli Armed Forces were injured.

Israelis killed in conflict in 2012. Photo: Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

2014: consequences of a decades-long conflict

2014 is one of the dates with the most deaths and injuries recorded in the entire conflict. It occurred in the context of the operation ‘Protective margin‘, which began on July 8 after 10 days of airstrikes between Hamas and Israel. They were, from that moment on, 50 days of conflict.

2,251 Palestinians died. The UN estimates that 75 percent of these were civilians, that is, 1,694 people of whom 551 were boys and girls. If we talk about the wounded, according to the analysis of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, they were reported 11,231 injured of Palestinian origin in the Gaza Strip, at least 3,436 of those registered were children.

According to the international office, this data includes people who received treatment due to asphyxiation from tear gas. People treated for psychological shock are not included.

(You may be interested in: ‘I am without tears. I shed them all’: story of a Colombian who disappeared in Israel).

Palestinian victims in the 2014 conflict. Photo: Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Both Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups committed war crimes and other serious violations of international law.

In the conflict of that same year, it was reported 73 deaths of Israeli military and civilians. According to the Israeli embassy in Spain, as read in a statement published that same year in July, “Operation Protective Edge has begun with 2 central objectives: end rocket launches by Hamas and stop your terrorist activity against Israeli civilians.”

According to the Amnesty International investigation, “both Israeli forces and armed groups (Hamas) committed war crimes and other serious violations of international law during hostilities.”

According to United Nations figures, there were 73 Israeli deaths, of which 6 were identified as civilians. In this conflict they were 2,435 civilians injured, 403 of whom were minors.

Dead of Israeli origin in 2014 conflict Photo: Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

The UN describes the 11-day conflict of assaults in Gaza, which occurred in May 2021, as one of the most hostile. However, this attack occurred as a result of tensions that began in October 2020.

According to the US Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), it began when an Israeli court ruled that several families residing in Sheikh Jarrah, a neighborhood in East Jerusalem, should be evicted. A fact that caused several protests and nightly sit-ins that were extended until May 2021.

(Also: This is how the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel was planned: more than 3,200 rockets fell).

In this conflict there were 261 Palestinian deaths and 11 Israeli deaths. Among the injured, at least 2,211 Palestinian injuries are reported, with 685 children.

Figures of deaths of Israeli people from January 2008 to September 2023. Photo: Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Conflict 2023: unprecedented

The latest attack carried out by the Hamas organization is unprecedented. As of this Saturday, Israel declared a state of war and began operation ‘Iron Swords’.

On the fifth day of the war, More than 1,200 people have died and 2,900 have been injured in Israel after Saturday’s surprise attack by the Islamist movement Hamas, while Israeli bombings in Gaza have already caused 950 deaths and at least 5,000 injured.

Laura Nathalia Quintero Ariza

School of Multimedia Journalism EL TIEMPO

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…