almost two years ago, Microsoft announced that it was acquiring Activision Blizzardthe company behind Call of Duty and Devil, for a colossal sum of 69 billion dollars. With reports indicating that the deal is set to close on October 13, the saga is almost over. Prior to the termination of this agreement, we learned that Activision Blizzard will not include the next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III nor the newly released Diablo IV in Xbox Game Pass this year.

Now, thanks to a new report from WindowsCentral, we have learned that the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotickhad an all-hands meeting yesterday, where former late night talk show host James Corden interviewed him about future technology, acquisition and Guitar Hero.

The first Guitar Hero went out to Playstation 2 in 2005 and several sequels, spin-offs and more were released between then and 2015, which is when it was released Guitar Hero Live, the last in the series. While he was talking about Elon Musk’s Neuralink, virtual reality and how the research of Microsoft could help in the pursuit of a future where players can interact with things on the screen without using a controller, Kotick hinted about Guitar Heroaccording to WindowsCentral.

“A large part of what I have seen in Microsoft “It’s an investigation,” he supposedly said. Kotick. “And they make developments in areas that are extraordinary. So being able to take advantage of your ability to artificial intelligence and machine learning, data analysis, new ways of thinking about graphs; I just see unlimited potential for what we do. “We are in a unique position as a company because we have the most prominent franchises in all of video games.”

WindowsCentral reports that Kotick then talked about the next 10 years of games for Activision Blizzard while reminiscing about the company’s past to talk about Pitfall, River Raids and Guitar Hero.

“The resurgence of Guitar Hero and other things would not be possible without the different types of resources,” he said. “And so, you know, just the endless possibilities for the future that are incredibly exciting.”

It is not a definitive confirmation that Activision Blizzard is reviving Guitar Hero, but it certainly sounds like the company is at least interested. As to what “different types of resources” you are referring to Kotick in connection with a revival of Guitar Hero, Only time will tell. Perhaps it refers to the resources of Microsoft to those who Activision Blizzard presumably you will soon be able to access it once the acquisition deal closes.

Editor’s note: Yes, I would very much like him to come back. Guitar HeroThe bad thing is that they don’t have people who know how to do this well, it was so easy to add 5 buttons to a second row on the guitar instead of removing a button from the arm. It was so easy to stick with the same format that it actually simulates album releases. But no, they wanted to make a game as a service and take away the intuitiveness of the damn guitar. Uncle Kotick, give me a call, I’ll tell you how we can do this.