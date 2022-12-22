Rome – The public prosecutor’s office Figc decided to reverse the sentences related to the capital gains case and to reopen the investigation. In these hours, the office coordinated by the chief prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné is sending notice of revocation to all the companies involved, the investigation concerns not only Juventus, whose position has changed since the recent developments of the “Prisma” investigation by the prosecutor of the Republic of Turin, but also all the other clubs involved in the past sporting process.

The reopening of the investigation was requested by the prosecution on the basis of article 63 of the sports justice code (review and revocation).