Moscow, Russia.- The Kremlin reproached the complicity from United States and Ukrainebehind the visit of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyto the agent Joe Biden, stating that Washington pound a “indirect war” in Ukraine against Moscow.

He also stressed that it’s a test dthe A lack of “willingness to listen to Russia” in current conflicts.

This Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelensky he met with Joe Biden at the White House, where the Ukrainian was treated as a hero and applauded in a speech before Congress.

Besides that USA promised him a massive aid package of almost 45 billion dollars and new arms deliveries that will include for the first time the Patriot air defense system.

Before which the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, stated that both presidents refuse to listen Russia’s concerns in the conflict.

“Until now, we can note with regret that neither President Biden nor President Zelensky have said anything that could be seen as a possible willingness to listen to Russia’s concerns,” he told reporters.

He also stressed that during this visit calls to peace have not been seen or “warnings” from the United States to Zelensky against “continuous shelling of residential buildings in populated areas of Donbas.”

“This shows that the United States continues on its de facto and indirect war line with Russia,” the Kremlin spokesman added.

In addition, the spokesman for the Russian presidency added that Zelensky’s visit to the United States instead of helping “leads to escalation of conflict and it doesn’t bode well for Ukraine.”

(With information from AFP)