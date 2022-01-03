There will still be one last model of the super exclusive 760 Series for Pagani Zonda, one of the most loved models created by Horacio Pagani and his team of engineers. In 2022 we will see a new example, fifth and last, built by the designers of LMM Design. The latter announced the good news on Instagram.

“2021 was the best year for us, but 2022 will be even better. We had the pleasure of creating the specifications for the Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster, the fifth and final Zonda of the 760 Series. The new car closes production on one of the most iconic cars ever built, and we are extremely proud to have worked on every single detail of the car with the owner, a long-time customer of ours. We are very lucky to have worked on several Zondas, but this is the first project fully followed by us, down to the smallest detail, with the collaboration of the factory. The specifics will be revealed soon“.

The first substantial difference with the other cars of the 760 series is the bodywork: it will be a Roadster, while the other four Zondas were coupes. Of course, these include the car once owned by seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The silhouette of the image posted by LMM Design and the photos published regarding the works on the car suggest how this very special Zonda will get different specifications from the previous editions, with an abundance of carbon fiber elements. In the wake of previous 760 series cars, Carscoops suggests the presence of a 7.3-liter AMG engine, a 760 horsepower V12, mated to a manual gearbox. The price of this sort of one-off will be decidedly high, not only due to the specificity of the model being completed, but also because the value of the Zondas is increasing: they are rarely auctioned and therefore buying one means not having any economic problem to be faced.