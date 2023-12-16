Having been planted since 2001 next to one of the most discreet entrances to the European Parliament, the tree that some lobbyist associations gave to the European Parliament looks a little stunted. The image, however, does not do justice to the strength of this power that is almost always in the shadows but is felt in every corner of Brussels, considered the lobbying capital of Europe and the second in the world after Washington.

Almost a year ago now, the Qatargate, the scandal of alleged bribery of MEPs to influence in favor of the interests of countries such as Qatar or Morocco, provoked the promise of a thorough review of the practices and transparency standards of the multiple lobbying organizations that operate in the Belgian capital. Despite some changes already implemented (less than those demanded by the NGOs that monitor the lobbies), which came into force at the beginning of November, a few weeks later, several MEPs denounced the intense lobbying, bordering on harassment, that they were suffering on the eve of a key vote to reduce packaging waste, a regulation that has put a good part of that sector and the fast food industry on a war footing.

From the side of the lobbyists, it is assured that it has not been a tougher campaign than others to which European legislators should be accustomed. But the practices used – lobbyists hung 1,500 posters on the doors of the legislators' offices during one night, who were also intercepted in corridors, after meetings or even in the bar of the European Parliament – highlighted that the powerful branch of the lobby (despite its stunted symbolic tree) is still very robust. And that there is still, at least, a lot to discuss and review regarding legal practices but that, at least on some occasions, they exceed the limits, if not legal, then those of decency, as the Italian parliamentarian Maria-Angela Danzì said. , who formally complained to the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

A battalion maraudes Parliament

According to Transparency International, at least 48,000 people work in Brussels in organizations that seek to influence European institutions and their decisions. Almost 7,700 have a pass to enter the European Parliament, the main focus of the Brussels lobby. The EU institutions have a transparency register in which almost 12,000 organizations with a budget of 1.8 billion euros are registered, according to TI. Other organizations that monitor lobbying tasks even take “tours” of the streets surrounding the European Parliament where, in nondescript office buildings, you can see the names of powerful law firms and the world's leading companies and conglomerates.

No one doubts the importance of lobbying, which is also actively carried out by many NGOs. In fact, it is even enshrined in the EU Treaty, which in its article 11 stipulates that “the institutions shall give citizens and representative associations, through appropriate channels, the possibility of publicly expressing and exchanging their opinions in all areas.” of action of the Union” and “will maintain an open, transparent and regular dialogue with representative associations and civil society.”

But at least since Qatargatesensitivities are on the surface.

The new rules now in force imply, among others, that only lobbyists registered in the Transparency Register can request access to the European Parliament, a space in which they are prohibited from approaching MEPs dishonestly and, above all, not without first fully identifying themselves. . For their part, MEPs are recommended to meet only with lobbyists who have registered in the transparency register and who make such meetings public. The revolving doors have also been reinforced. But not enough, cries TI, which also regrets that the requirements for contacts with representatives of interest groups are only recommendations and not obligations, or that the personnel who monitor these practices are clearly insufficient: a dozen people to verify that The thousands of people registered in the transparency registry have correctly revealed their data and are who they say they are.

