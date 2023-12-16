United States | Tornado took baby with it in Tennessee – Found alive

At least six people died on Saturday evening in Tennessee, USA, when severe tornadoes ravaged the state.

A one-month-old baby was found alive next to a fallen tree after a tornado hit the US state of Tennessee last weekend, reports BBC.

According to the baby's parents, a tornado tore the family's trailer to pieces last Saturday. The tornado also took with it a cot where the child was lying.

According to the BBC, the baby was found next to a fallen tree. The baby, the family's one-year-old child and the parents were spared major injuries.

“The tip of the tornado came down and lifted the bed with my baby in it Lord”a 22-year-old mother of a baby Sydney Moore told a local news channel.

According to Moore, the baby's father tried to protect the baby in the situation. The mother, on the other hand, protected the family's firstborn and managed to cover her under before the camper completely collapsed. The family managed to escape from under the rubble of the mobile home, after which they found the baby outside.

“I was pretty sure he was dead and we weren't going to find him,” Moore said.

Moore's sister has set up a Gofundme fundraiser for the family. The family lost their car and home in Turma.

At least six people died last week Saturday in Tennessee, USA, when severe tornadoes ravaged the state. The storm damaged homes and left tens of thousands without electricity. Three people died in the state capital, Nashville, and three in Clarksville.

Last weekend, the weather was also stormy in other parts of the eastern United States.