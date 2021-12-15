THE TRUTH Wednesday 15 December 2021, 21:53



It was not foreseen and it has been “a coordination failure” between municipal technicians and workers from the company hired to install Christmas lighting in the municipality. That is the explanation given by the Murcia City Council to the surprise and warnings issued by the residents of the Plaza de Santo Domingo de Murcia when they saw how the workers, mounted on a crane, were preparing to place the lights and other decorations in the iconic “and delicate” ficus.

“The intention of the City Council was to decorate the environment of the tree,” they insisted from the Consistory, despite the fact that last week the intention to decorate it was communicated. And they pointed out that “there has been a failure but it has been corrected in less than half an hour, and the ficus has not run any risk or anything.”

Other activities



And while that was happening in the Plaza de Santo Domingo, in other areas of Murcia, such as at the entrance door of the Malecón, the 20-meter-high artificial tree began to take shape, one of the three that are planned to be placed. And in the districts the children continue to decorate the most emblematic trees of their localities, as they have done today in Gea and Truyols, Avileses, Era Alta and Nonduermas.

The Christmas tree of lights installed in the Santo Domingo square in Murcia. /



Javier Carrión / AGM



Until December 19, the City Council, with the help of the minors, will continue with these acts and the little ones can participate before in workshops in which they make decorations with recycled materials that are then placed on the tree. The surroundings of these specimens will be illuminated with different elements.

And today, Wednesday, the Infante neighborhood celebrated the Christmas Market, with stalls selling sustainable products, garlands of light and a chocolate area with monkeys.

Product recycling workshops focused on Christmas were also held where participants created Christmas decorations with materials such as canvases, advertising posters or reused t-shirts that will be given a new life. In addition, the volunteers taught them how to make recycled and sustainable gift wrapping.