B.orussia Mönchengladbach continued its terrifying downward trend in the Bundesliga with the fourth defeat in a row. Despite the 1-0 lead, the foals lost their home game against Eintracht Frankfurt 2: 3 (1: 1) on Wednesday and with the defeat bring their trainer Adi Hütter to increasing explanations.

Rafael Borré (45th minute), Jesper Lindström (50th) and Daichi Kamada (55th) sealed the eighth defeat of the season for the Gladbachers who fell near the relegation ranks, for Florian Neuhaus (6th) and Ramy Bensebaini (54th / foul penalty) met. In front of only 10,028 spectators, Frankfurt’s Tuta saw yellow-red in the 70th minute.

After three massive defeats in a row against 1. FC Köln, SC Freiburg and RB Leipzig with 14 goals conceded, Mönchengladbach’s coach Hütter had changed his team to four positions and prescribed a three-way chain on the defensive. National player Florian Neuhaus returned to the starting line-up after three games. In addition to the midfielder, Laszlo Benes, Luca Netz and Alassane Plea were new to the team. With the changes, Hütter also reacted to the short-term absence of Nico Elvedi due to a gastrointestinal infection. In addition, the yellow-banned captain Lars Stindl and the injured Jonas Hofmann were missing. The national player had an operation on his knee on Tuesday, said Hütter before the game on Sky TV.

The return from Neuhaus paid off after just a few minutes. After a fine attack over the net and Joseph Scally, the ball came to the national player, who let it drip off the upper body and with a placed shot, Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp didn’t stand a chance. 20 minutes later, the national goalkeeper parried a powerful shot from Plea and prevented a higher deficit.

The game was eagerly awaited because of the coaching issue around Hütter. Before the current season and after some back and forth, the Austrian moved from Frankfurt to Mönchengladbach for a transfer fee of 7.5 million euros. It was an emotionally different game for him, said Hütter before the game. His team was more snappy and consistent in the duels for long stretches of the first half. Eintracht was always dangerous when it came to the left with Filip Kostic. The Frankfurt team was unlucky after just under half an hour: Kristijan Jakic had to be replaced by Sebastian Rode due to muscular problems.

Shortly before the break whistle, the blocked Stindl looked from the bench in disbelief at the field. After a frivolous loss of the ball by Denis Zakaria, Frankfurt reacted quickly. Lindström passed flat from the right into the penalty area, where Borré only had to keep his foot on the ball in the center to overcome Gladbach’s goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Just four minutes after the start of the second half, the foals received the next blow in the neck. Lindström took a shot on goal in the penalty area and proved with the 2-1 goal the comeback qualities of Eintracht, which had recently turned a 0-2 into a 5-2 against Bayer Leverkusen. Then events rolled over. The Gladbachers came through a forfeited foul on Kouadio Manu Koné to a penalty, which Bensebaini safely converted. Almost in return, Kamada scored the 3-2 for Frankfurt after a solo. Lindström missed the preliminary decision with a shot in the post shortly afterwards. After yellow-red for Tuta, the Frankfurt team took the lead over time.