It’s called Car 500 Off-Shore and it’s a “Made in Italy” project conceived by 24-year-old Antonio Pietro Maria Galasso from Santa Maria la Carità (Naples), a young Italian talent who has created an original and one-of-a-kind specimen of “500 del mare” with the support of the Fiat Licensing Office and the Fiat Style Centre. The small boat, 4.7 meters long, will be produced in a limited edition: 500 numbered specimens that will sail the seas around the world. The brand new model was unveiled at the Marina di Stabia Yacht Club. The Fiat 500 del mare has very advanced technical and functional characteristics and was built with materials that adopt innovative and original solutions conceived by Antonio Pietro Maria Galasso himself.

The idea

“The Car 500 Off-Shore – explains Galasso – is the perfect boat for those who want to combine elegance and functionality in their sailing experience. Thanks to the technologies used, this boat allows you to navigate in total safety and to fully enjoy the sea. The Car 500 Off-Shore project was created with the aim of creating a completely Made in Italy product, which reflects the excellence of Italian craftsmanship and which can represent a point of reference for boating enthusiasts from all over the world” .

Fiat support

“The Car 500 Off Shore – underlines Stellantis – is a project followed by the Fiat licensing office whose task is to develop together with partners complementary products that convey the Joy, Italian, Smart, Pop, Approachable values ​​of the Fiat brand at a world. The Fiat licensing program covers numerous product categories from toys to apparel, swimwear, kitchen appliances, all developed with the main players on the international market to meet the demands of our enthusiasts. The new Car Off Shore project, with the contribution of the Centro Stile Fiat, supports the rich heritage of the brand through the reproduction of one of the most iconic cars, a symbol of the sweet life”.