On the left Gianfranco Miccichè, president of the Sicilian Regional Assembly. On the right Nello Musumeci, governor of the Sicily Region

The quarrel in the Sicilian center-right continues between Miccichè and Musumeci

Yesterday, 2 August, while a Rome there coalition yes concentrated on the election campaign for policiesbetween the president of the Sicily Region Nello Musumeci And Gianfranco Miccichè the quarrel, which has been going on for a year now, continues.

In particular, Micciche in an interview published yesterday, August 2, on Republic a few hours after yet another coalition summit, he made his debut: “What fault do I have if Musumeci he had an attitude arrogant And unfair towards his allies? Now the fault lies with those who do not want it? “. The councilor for health, Ruggero Razza, a loyalist of Musumeci replied:” If there is only one word that cannot be used against President Musumeci, to the point of considering it infamous and defamatory, it is really ‘unfair’ “.

“In five yearswithout a single day of crisis, there is no ally who has not had full compliance with the pacts, because few politicians have a sense of the word as the president of the Region. If anything, loyalty has not always been reciprocated, even by those who have collected agreed appointments and the next day voted for blocking rules “, adds Mazza.

“It is now clear to everyone that Miccichè’s is a real obsession, which hurts the whole coalition. On the contrary, no controversy has ever arisen from President Musumeci, having more than any other interpreter of the unity of the center right. Miccichè , the same person who talked about the best government in Sicily just a few months ago, doesn’t talk about the government’s results, which have been copious and significant. He doesn’t talk about anything about Sicilians. Lhis only problem is merely a constant attack on the person. We ask him for greater balance and try to be more respectful also of Giorgia Meloni and of those who, like Ignazio La Russa, worked from the very first moment for the unity of the coalition “, concludes Razza.

The president of the Ars remained silent in the face of the fury of the ally, but only in appearance. Miccichè left free rein to his parliamentarians, and so, on the eve of a new anticyclone that will transform Sicily into hell, he made the group leader and deputy leader of Forza Italia speak in the regional parliament: “President Miccichè is the most respectful person that I ever known, especially in politics.

The commissioner Razza speaks of nominations received. We are amazed! Are appointments cashed or are they made to those who should be the best? The blocking of appointments. Perhaps this is where the real problem lies. We avoided electoral shopping six months before the vote. It was necessary to guarantee the freedom of vote of millions of Sicilians. If this is the case, we will talk about what happened on the sidelines of the vote on the blocking of appointments. President Micciché has no obsession, or perhaps yes, but only good principles, good politics and respect for allies.

Read the colleague lawyer Razza the personal and political history of Gianfranco Miccichè. The history of these five years and the relations that the latter has had with the parties speaks about the difficulties of relations with President Musumeci. President Musumeci perhaps spoke only with the councilors, never with the parties. With Forza Italia he certainly did not do it, or did not do it in the ways and terms that good politics requires “, said the first, Tommaso Calderone.

“And if perhaps – asked the second, Michele Mancuso – the statements of the Assessor Breed are actually the pretext to shine towards his new party, or the Brothers of Italy? If so, we at Forza Italia are of little interest. For us, the most important thing is to guarantee total availability to create a solid coalition, capable of delivering a stable government to the Sicilians “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

