To continue with our series of curiosities of all the teams for the Qatar World Cup, today we enter group E, starting with the Spanish team.
These are 10 curiosities that you surely did not know about “La Roja”:
In 2010 the red team met expectations and won the World Cup thanks to its extraordinary team, for many the best team in history.
They qualified ahead of the Netherlands for Euro 1984. Context: The Spanish needed to close an 11-goal gap against the Dutch with one final match remaining. The red faced Malta and got a historic 12-1.
He was a semifinalist in the last European Championship, falling in the semifinals against Italy, which ended up being champions. The Spaniards put those from the country of the boot against the ropes.
There are rumors that it is possible that if everything remains the same, Luis Enrique will convince Gerard Piqué to participate in the World Cup in Qatar. The Catalan center-back had withdrawn from the national team, but the Asturian coach wants him on his squad.
It is, together with Germany, the team with the most European Championships. Spain has been European champion three times: 1964, 2008 and 2012.
The player who has worn the national team jersey the most is Sergio Ramos, who at this point in his career has accumulated 180 games. The defender has already missed the European Championship due to injury and it seems highly unlikely that he will play for La Roja again.
The top scorer in all history is the “guaje” Villa. The Asturian got to add 59 targets, being a key player in the conquest of the three consecutive tournaments.
The current captain of the Spanish team is the same one who captains FC Barcelona: Sergio Busquets. In the last European Championship he was, together with Pedri, the most outstanding player of our national team.
The Spanish team does not have a single stadium in which to play its matches. However, for a few years the “official” stadium of the Spanish team has been the Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville after reaching an agreement with the Andalusian government.
It is the only country in history that has won three consecutive international tournaments: the 2008 European Championship, the 2010 World Cup and finally the 2012 European Championship.
