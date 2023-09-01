Friday, September 1, 2023, 10:58



The festival commission of El Mayés (Campo de Ojós) decided on Thursday night to postpone the festivities in honor of San Joaquín, Santa Rita and the Virgen de la Soledad. The decision has been made for meteorological reasons, given the threat that a DANA will arrive in the Region of Murcia this weekend, as reported by the mayor, José Emilio Palazón at the last minute. The festivities have been moved to September 8 and 9.