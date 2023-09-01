“Ukrainian forces continued counter-offensive operations near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, and western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on August 31 and reportedly advanced in both sectors of the front. The Kyiv General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in Bakhmut and Melitopol directions and achieved unspecified success in Novodanylivka-Novoprokopivka direction (5 km to 13 km south of Orikhiv) in the part Western Zaporizhzhia Oblast”. The Institute for the study of war (Isw) writes it.

“Malyar also said that Ukrainian forces have achieved unspecified success in Bakhmut’s direction,” the ISW continues. Serhiy Baranov, stated that the Ukrainian forces have reached parity in counter-battery capabilities with the Russian forces.Baranov said that NATO-supplied artillery systems with a range of 30 to 40 km allow the Ukrainian forces to destroy the systems artillery and force the Russian forces to move their artillery farther from the front line”.

First 10 Abrams tanks in Kiev in mid-September

Meanwhile, Politico, quoting an official from the US Defense Department and another source familiar with the facts, reported that Ukraine should receive the first 10 of the 31 Abrams tanks promised to it in mid-September.

The 70-ton tanks are currently in Germany undergoing reconditioning, the official said, adding that once the operations are completed they will be shipped to Ukraine. According to the site, the Abrams, in the ideas of Kiev’s allies, should serve to give Ukrainian forces the edge they need to overcome strong Russian defenses in their counter-offensive.

Meanwhile, about 200 Ukrainian soldiers have completed the training program on American tanks at the training center in Hohenfels, Germany.