Monday, October 2, 2023, 01:53

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Sunday day at FILE focused on Caravaca de la Cruz and offered a literary coffee with Roberto Santiago, a narrated walk through the Fuentes del Marqués, a reading meeting with the participation of Pepe Fuentes Blanc with the readers of the Rosas Negras Reading Club and a conversation about literature and gastronomy. Moderated by Pachi Larrosa, gastronomic journalist from LA VERDAD, the talk ‘Cooking and literature in memory’ brought together the journalist and writer Juan Tallón with the farmer Alfonso Chico de Guzmán.

The programming continues on Wednesday with the presentation of the project of the Nova Spartaria publishing house, by the editor, Francisco Velasco, at the Santos Ochoa bookstore in Cartagena and an introductory workshop to creative writing at the Artillery Barracks in Murcia taught by Miguel Ángel Hernández and Leonardo Cano, among other activities.