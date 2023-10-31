The Federation of Municipalities of the Region of Murcia (FMRM) inaugurated this Tuesday the transformation works of its headquarters, located in the Plaza Mayor of Murcia, coinciding with the 40th anniversary since it was established. This organization dressed up for this day, which was chaired by its president, María Dolores Muñoz, and the counselor of the Presidency and Spokesperson, Marcos Ortuño. In addition, other authorities and numerous mayors attended, as well as councilors and presidents of regional organizations.

«In these four years, the Federation of Municipalities has grown, in objectives achieved, in number of workers, in European projects, in desire and enthusiasm to play a greater role for city councils. And all that is reflected in these renovated facilities,” declared Muñoz.

On the main floor there are six jobs and the meeting room, which maintains details that tell its story.

Currently, on the main floor there are six workstations for networking, the board room that maintains details that tell the history of the FMRM, two offices and an assembly room prepared for meetings, training courses and connections with partner countries in European projects.

For his part, Ortuño, stated that “the municipalist vocation” of the regionalist Government is reflected in two specific programs: “The Works and Services plans, which benefit the 41 municipalities with less than 50,000 inhabitants, and districts, aimed at those with the largest population.

“We believe that current work should be closer to the way they work at the EU headquarters,” says Pato.

Open spaces



The Minister of the Presidency and Spokesperson added that, “in both cases we have the close collaboration of the city councils, with whom we work so that all citizens of the Region have the same opportunities and services, wherever they live.”

The Secretary General, Manuel Pato, responsible for the work, said that “we conceive that the current work should be closer to the way they work at the headquarters of the European Union, with open spaces and everyone connected to take advantage of the benefits of teamwork.”

More than fifty people attended the opening ceremony, among whom were mayors such as the mayor of Úlea, Víctor López; Molina de Segura, José Ángel Alfonso; Lorquí, Joaquín Hernández; or that of Torre Pacheco, Pedro Ángel Roca; and councilors of the municipalities of Murcia or Lorca, among many other municipal councilors.