Given the fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip Egypt apparently ready to accept injured people from the Palestinian territory. “Medical teams will be on site at the border crossing tomorrow,” a representative of the health authorities in the Egyptian city of El Arish told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. The information was confirmed by security circles at the nearby Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

The state-affiliated Egyptian broadcaster Al-Kahera also reported Rafah border crossingthe Gaza Strip’s only border crossing not controlled by Israel, will open on Wednesdayto allow a certain number of injured Palestinians to enter the country. An AFP photographer saw numerous ambulances waiting on the Egyptian side of the border crossing on Tuesday.

According to the representative of the local health authorities, a 1,300 square meter field hospital will be built around 15 kilometers from Rafah in the town of Sheikh Suweid in the north of the Sinai Peninsula to treat injured people from the Gaza Strip.