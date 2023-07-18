In Russia, they want to allow the use of used parts and increase the repair time for OSAGO from 30 to 45 days. Such amendments are being prepared in the Federation Council, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Nikolai Zhuravlev told Izvestia.

In the context of long-term deliveries of components, insurers often do not physically have time to complete repairs, said Filipp Gabunia, deputy chairman of the Central Bank. However, in the event of an increase in terms, it is important to prevent abuse so that the entire repair does not start taking 45 days.

For the use of used parts, it might be worth starting with those parts that do not affect road safety and most often suffer in an accident – fenders, bumpers and hoods, said Philip Gabunia. It is necessary to determine which components can be restored and reused, and which cannot, agreed in the Russian Union of Motor Insurers.

Market participants supported the upcoming amendments. Previously, the average delivery time for components was 15–21 days, but now it has grown to 30–40 days, said Ivan Popov, director of the claims settlement department for motor transport of IC MAKS. And for some details, the waiting time reaches six months, so it is impossible to carry out repairs within the established 30 days.

Removing restrictions on used spare parts and increasing the repair time for OSAGO will help both customers and companies, says Aleksey Bredikhin, Director of the Financial Institutions Ratings Group at ACRA. However, the choice – to use refurbished parts, receive a payment or give the car for a longer period – should be left to the client, the expert believes.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

The old will beckon: used spare parts will be allowed to be used in OSAGO repairs