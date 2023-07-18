Brazil Agencyi

07/17/2023 – 22:51

The National Council of Justice (CNJ) decided, this Monday (17), to maintain the removal of Judge Eduardo Appio, who headed the 13th Federal Court in Curitiba, responsible for the Lava Jato Operation processes.

In May, Appio was removed by the Council of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4) after being accused of making a telephone call to the son of the judge Marcelo Malucelli to confirm the kinship. Lawyer João Malucelli is a partner of former judge and now senator Sergio Moro in a law firm.

In the decision, the national justice inspector, Luís Felipe Salomão, understood that the magistrate should remain away so as not to disturb the investigations. Solomon considered the gravity of the accusations to be Appio’s account.

“The continuity of the investigated magistrate in the exercise of the judicial activity could hinder the regular investigation of everything that happened, such as free access to the Federal Justice’s computer systems and the possibility of manipulation of data essential to the investigation, which also constitutes another relevant basis for the maintenance of his removal”, he decided.

The removal was motivated by a representation of Malucelli. The judge asked to leave the reporting of cases arising from the operation in the second instance after disclosing having personal relationships with Moro’s family, a fact that would prevent him from analyzing the cases.

In the process, Appio’s defense claimed that the judge did not have the right to be heard in advance before the removal and defended that action be conducted by the CNJ.























