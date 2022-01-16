Senator Aleksey Pushkov said that the loss of population due to the departure of its active part abroad is a characteristic feature for a number of former Soviet republics, such as Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania and Moldova. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, depopulation was a consequence of the development of the Baltic countries over the past 30 years, and Ukraine naturally suffered this fate after the events of 2014. So a member of the Federation Council commented on the material of “Komsomolskaya Pravda – Moldova” that by 2025, young people in the country will make up only 5 percent of the population.

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that Ukrainians are leaving their homeland en masse due to the “immaturity of the state” and the lack of prospects. According to him, the migration trend has been gaining relevance among the population of Ukraine for several years now. As reasons for this trend, Podolyak cited the lack of “prospects for himself and his children” and “an immature state that has not lived up to the expectations of its citizens for decades.”