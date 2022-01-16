Less and less is missing for the launch of Dying Light 2so lately Techland He has been giving all kinds of details through social networks. Earlier in the week they revealed that finishing the game 100% would require at least 500 hours, and now they promise that, as with the original title, this sequel will be receiving additional content for the next five years.

“Do you want to know what will happen after its premiere? We guarantee that we will expand the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for at least 5 years after its release with new stories, locations, events and all the things you love so much.

This does not necessarily mean that Techland it will be flooding Dying Light 2 with constant content for the next five years, but it seems that its authors have big plans for this open world adventure. It will definitely be interesting to see how ‘game as a service’ Dying Light 2 will turn out to be with limited time events and daily quests.

Publisher’s note: While I love that Techland is so committed to their games, this also means that the possible Dying Light 3 would be taking a lot longer than usual. In itself, the wait between the first game and its sequel was quite long, surely we will already be playing the third installment of the series on the next generation of consoles.

Via: Techland