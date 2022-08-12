Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Global Market, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, the educational arm of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, concluded the activities of its first-of-its-kind summer training program, which was launched on the first of August. The training program witnessed cooperation between the academy and the market to provide training courses for students between the ages of 14 and 18 years, and the program concluded with a special graduation ceremony held today to celebrate what all the trainees had accomplished. The 8-day training program aimed at refining skills and self-development to help the current generation build their capabilities in preparation for the future, face challenges and take advantage of opportunities in a world witnessing rapid financial changes.