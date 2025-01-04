The United States Federal Investigation Agency (FBI) considers that Matthew Livelsberger, the soldier who blew up a van in front of Donald Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas, suffered from a mental disorder post-traumatic stress of combat and that what happened points to an act of suicide prior to the detonation.

Livelsberger, 37, an active member of the US Army Special Forces. he took his life with a gunshot in his head moments before the fireworks and gas cylinders he had in the vehicle, a rented Tesla Cybertruck, exploded. The explosion injured seven people.

The soldier left a note in which he declared what he was going to do as “a wake-up call to all comrades, veterans and Americans” and denounced the power elites as a group of “weak and irresponsible people who only seek to enrich themselves.”

«Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to convey my message than with a show with fireworks and explosives? Why do I do it now? Because I need to clear my mind of the brothers that I have lost and free myself from the burden of the lives that I have taken,” lamented the soldier.









“Although this incident is more public and sensational than usual, it ultimately appears to be a tragic case of suicide involving a highly decorated combat veteran who was struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues,” he said. explained last night at a press conference by FBI special agent Spencer Evans.

US security forces continue to investigate the deceased’s belongings and at the moment They rule out that he chose Trump’s hotel out of animosity towards the elected president.

Long career of missions abroad

Livelsberger had served in the US Army since 2006 and had a long career of foreign missions, with two deployments to Afghanistan and missions in Ukraine, Tajikistan, Georgia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He had recently returned from an overseas assignment in Germany and was on leave when he died, US public broadcaster PBS reports.

The deceased was awarded five Bronze Stars, including one with distinction for courage under fire, a combat infantry badge and an Army Commendation Medal for valor.