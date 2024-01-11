The famous actress Mariska Hargitay who gained worldwide fame for her portrayal of Detective Olivia Benson in the series 'Law and Order: SVU', revealed that she was the victim of abuse that she considers to be “rape” by a friend at the age of 30. old. In an essay for an international media outlet, Mariska noted that she will seek to be a voice for people who have been sexually assaulted. We tell you all the details.

What did actress Mariska Hargitay reveal?

In an article he wrote for the People magazineMariska Hargitay, now 59, said that almost two decades ago she was the victim of abuse by a friend, but refused to reveal her name. Although the artist mentioned that the incident was not sexual in nature, it did constitute a “violation in terms of dominance and control.” According to the film producer, the man violated her personal space by exercising overwhelming control over her.

“It wasn't anything sexual. It was dominance and control. Overwhelming control. He was a friend. So it wasn't. I tried every way I knew to get out of this. I tried to make jokes, be charming, set limits, reason, say no. He grabbed my arms and held me down. She was terrified. “I didn’t want this to escalate to violence,” she said.

This year, the actress announced a new season of 'Law and Order'.

What did Mariska Hargitay say about her role in 'Law & Order'?

In his role as Detective Benson, with which she has also been widely seen dealing with cases of abuse and sexual assault, Marisa assured that it has been a relief for her to use a fictional character to defend people who have been violated just like her. Additionally, she addressed the audience who watch the series and who have identified with Benson:

“They are the ones who have been a source of strength for me. They have experienced darkness and cruelty, a complete disregard for another human being, and they have done what they needed to survive. For some, that means making Olivia Benson a big part of their lives,” she concluded.

