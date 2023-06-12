Manuel Ranoque, father of the children rescued after spending 39 days in the Colombian jungle, has denounced that the Carolina Ramírez Front of the guerrilla of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia has threatened him with death. «He is looking for Me to kill me. I have threats because for them I am a target. I know that these shameless people can start to put pressure on me with my children and I will never allow that,” Ranoque explained.

The man, who also serves as governor of the Uitoto Los Monos community, has assured that alleged members of this group openly threatened him and claims to be in possession of audio recordings that prove it. For this reason he fled from his community a month before the accident. “They have an economic interest and as long as you don’t accept what they say, you are an enemy to them. That they are going to look for me directly here, that they are going to send a person directly here », he recounted.

Ranoque has also asked for “decent housing” for him and his children. «I need to guarantee the study to my children. I need the security of my life and that of my children », he has appealed. On the other hand, Ranoque has expressed his discomfort at the fact that the authorities visited with cameras the Central Military Hospital in Bogotá where his sons are admitted and has asked the press not to publish more images of the minors. On Saturday, President Gustavo Petro and several military officers visited the children at the hospital and released the images.

In addition, Ranoque has lamented because he had no help during the time he was searching in the jungle and because many people who collaborated are now asking him for money because they think the authorities have given him a large sum.

“President, respect our principles as an indigenous people. I hope you compensate all the comrades who were in the search. The truth is, I don’t have a single resource to even give my colleagues a red wine », he pointed out.

The four children from the Muinane indigenous community of Puerto Sábalo were traveling with their mother, Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia, in a plane that crashed in the jungle. The mother died in the accident, but the four minors -13, 9, 4 years old and a baby who turned one year old in the jungle- managed to survive alone for 39 days, until they were rescued.