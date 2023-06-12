The Pixel Fold is a foldable smartphone manufactured by Google. With a flexible screen, the device combines the functionality of a traditional smartphone with the ability to expand its view. Packed with the latest technologies and features, the Pixel Fold promises to deliver a cutting-edge experience in the world of foldable smartphones. Today we are here to comment on the delays in the delivery of the product!

Pixel Fold: unfortunately we will have to wait for shipments!

We had already told you about the phone in question here if you remember correctly. Unfortunately, however, in Italy we still have no way of buying it. To tell the truth, the lucky countries are very few, namely: United States, Germany, United Kingdom and Japan. As you well know, however, be careful when buying outside the EU because you could find yourself a hefty customs duty to pay and we’re certainly not talking about pennies. Anyway, coming straight to the point, it would seem that Google have some trouble chasing the question thus having to change the delivery date in some cases even to August:

512GB Obsidian (until July 27 for US delivery)

Obsidian and Porcelain 256GB (until July 12 in Germany)

512GB Obsidian (until August 30 for delivery in Germany)

In short, dates not exactly close and the situation could even get worse!