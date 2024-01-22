The father of pilot Arkady Grachev, who survived the Falcon 10 crash in Afghanistan, on January 22, in a conversation with Izvestia, spoke about his son’s act, which saved people’s lives.

“They didn’t believe in a miracle, but we went to the church service and prayed. Relatives called and expressed their condolences. Suddenly a call comes during the service that four have survived. I was hysterical. I said that even if Arkady did not survive, he saved four souls. I can imagine how they landed a plane in the mountains in a snowstorm,” shared Yuri Grachev.

The pilot's father noted that the pilot was “born wearing a shirt.”

“Yesterday everyone offered condolences, and today they congratulated me on the birth of my son,” the man said.

In his opinion, the pilots of the plane are heroes because they did not lose their composure in the mountains with two engines turned off.

The Falcon 10 plane stopped communicating on January 20. The next day it became known about his crash in the mountains of the Afghan province of Badakhshan. The Afghan Ministry of Transport later noted that the plane was not supposed to fly over the territory of the country at all, but for an unknown reason deviated from the course, changing the route.

Among those on board the Falcon 10 were two pilots, two doctors, as well as a sick Russian woman and her husband Anatoly E., a businessman from Volgodonsk, who accompanied her, Izvestia’s source reports. The son of a Russian citizen on board said that the crew transported her from a Thai clinic to Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the couple died.

The Federal Air Transport Agency reported that four of the six people on board the plane survived. The plane was found by local ground search and rescue. The Afghan Ministry of Transport and Aviation noted that the pilot was among the survivors. The mother of nurse Igor Syvorotkin said that he also survived.

As Izvestia found out from the register on the website of the Federal Air Transport Agency, Athletic Group LLC, according to preliminary information, did not have a certificate for performing commercial air transportation, aviation work, or a general aviation operator’s certificate. Pilots with private pilot licenses also could not fly an aircraft on a commercial flight.

Later, the press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation stated that a criminal case had been opened under Part 3 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of air transport, resulting in the death of two or more people through negligence”). The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to report on the progress of the investigation into the plane crash in Afghanistan.

On January 22, it became known that those injured in the plane crash were in satisfactory condition and there was no threat to their lives.