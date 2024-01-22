Marc Overmars is appealing against the worldwide ban imposed on him by FIFA earlier this month. His spokesperson confirmed this on Monday after reporting from the NOS and The Telegraph. The technical director of FC Antwerp is challenging the punishment with the appeal body of the FIFA disciplinary committee. According to the spokesperson, a global work ban is “disproportionate”, in light of “one case of transgressive behavior” for which Overmars has been convicted. It is still unclear when the appeal will be filed. Overmars is not allowed to work while the appeal is pending. In principle, an appeal procedure with FIFA does not lead to the punishment being suspended. If the punishment is confirmed in the appeal procedure, Overmars will not be allowed to perform his position as technical director at the Belgian champion until at least November this year. Also read

Marc Overmars's messages became more and more compelling See also Ordinance signed by Dino provides for the National Force to act in Brasília for 3 days - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

In November last year, Marc Overmars was suspended for two years by the disciplinary committee of the Sports Jurisdiction Institute (ISR), of which one year was conditional. He was punished for sending sexually suggestive messages to an office employee of Ajax, where he was technical director between 2012 and 2022. However, this suspension only applied in the Netherlands. Because Overmars worked for FC Antwerp in Belgium, the suspension had no direct consequences for him. From research by NRC it turned out that Overmars had repeatedly sexually approached several female employees, but the ISR based its findings on one case.

Earlier this month, FIFA decided to implement Overmars' national ban worldwide. According to the code of conduct of the World Football Association, national associations must request the FIFA disciplinary committee in certain serious cases to implement an imposed disciplinary measure worldwide. This concerns, for example, convictions for fraud, discrimination, match-fixing and also sexual intimidation.