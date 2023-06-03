In the highly anticipated finale of the fa cup from manchester, Ilkay Gundogan he appeared with an innate moment of brilliance to give Pep Guardiola’s City a very, very early lead.
One can only assume that Guardiola’s pre-match team talk would have consisted of precise tactical instructions and motivation to outplay their neighborhood rivals, but it’s the ever-present “start fast!” command that Gundogan heard the most.
It eases your nerves, it gives you a foothold in the game, but more importantly, it sets up a hilly task to get your opponents back into proceedings.
Here are the fastest goals scored in the FA Cup.
It was none other than the Manchester City captain, Gundoganwho scored the goal in the opening minutes of the 2013 final.
Victor Lindelof’s headed clearance set up the Germany international perfectly as he latched on to the ball and struck it first on the volley.
David de Gea was left without a chance as he was rooted to the ground, looking around wondering what had just happened.
Everton started the 2009 final against Chelsea in the center circle and managed to break the tie in less than half a minute.
Surprisingly, louis saha he was the seventh Everton player to take part in the move. He bounced past the Frenchman just inside the Chelsea 18-yard box and unleashed a shot any footballer would be proud of.
Although the Toffees got off to a good start, their unforeseen dream did not last. Goals courtesy of Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard dampened Merseyside’s spirits and denied them FA Cup glory.
the goal of Bob Chatt for Aston Villa he held the record for over a century, showing how difficult it is to start a game of such high magnitude in racing.
His goal proved decisive, as West Brom were too stunned to reply, even if they had the whole game, minus 30 seconds, to muster a reply.
Ade Mafe, Chelsea’s fitness coach at the time, claimed that this goal was scored so soon that he was tending to last day duties by looking for socks for the players. Yes, it was that fast.
It is fair to say that the 40-yard howitzer of Roberto Di Matteo tIt caught some off guard, not just the Chelsea managers, but everyone else at Wembley.
Chelsea’s Italian star picked up the ball and embarked on a maze-like run into the open space. Without a second thought, Di Matteo’s shot was off the right foot and hit the post on the way in. One of those. It was as special as it gets and rightfully earns its place in FA Cup folklore.
