Apparently, the Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz walks with the “Broken Heart”, due to his separation from Cuban contemporary artist Rachel Valdés. According to the magazine HELLO!, two weeks ago the couple would have made the decision to end their love relationship, after more than three years together. It is said that they had a “very strong” sentimental crisis in recent months.

According to this gossip magazine, Rachel Valdes33 years old, he left the house he shared with Alejandro Sanz since 2019 in Somosaguas, Madrid, taking all his belongings with him. For its part, the newspaper The world He mentions that “after numerous disagreements and disagreements”, some even public, between the two, “it seems that the decision to break came from Alejandro Sanz”.

The singer-songwriter began his love affair with the Cuban, three months after ending his marriage with Raquel Perera, mother of his children Dylan and Alma. So far, neither Alejandro Sanz nor Rachel Valdés have commented on it.

It should be noted that the alleged breach of Alejandro Sanz and Rachel Valdesis revealed a few days after the singer published a worrying message on his social networks, confessing that he was not feeling welland I was tired and sad. “In case someone else believes that there must always be a sea breeze or a firework on a summer night, I’m working to make it go away, I’ll get to the stage and something inside will tell me what to do, but sometimes I don’t want to nor be, literally. Just to be honest, not to go into the useless noise, I know that there are people who feel that way. If it helps, I feel the same. “

Later, due to the concern of his thousands of followers, he published another tweet to thank the support and mention that he would move forward. “I had a strong flare-up this weekend and although the light is not yet on, it seems that a firefly has woken up in my chest. I do not want to cancel the tour because I believe that with the right help and a little understanding and support At the shows, we are going to carry it out, and I also think that locking myself up is not a good idea. Thanks for the warmth. Let’s go for tomorrow, the sun is on its way.” Fans have speculated that these messages would be related to his separation from Rachel Valdés.

