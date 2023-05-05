













The Fast and Furious family will be visiting Mexico to thank their fans | EarthGamer

This curious announcement was made through the social networks of Universal Pictures. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Daniela Melchior will be coming to Mexico. It is not yet known exactly what they will do, but they asked the fans of Fast and furious stay tuned for any announcement.

It will be next May 14 and 15 when these actors are visiting Mexico. The only thing they predict about their visit is that they will come with all the characteristic emotion of the saga. Which makes us think of some kind of coexistence with everything and some of its powerful cars.

We recommend you: We could see Keanu Reeves in the Fast and Furious saga

fast and furious x It opens on May 18, so it makes sense that they are already starting engines with their promotion. So if you are fans of this movie saga, be sure to keep an eye on social networks. Maybe they can even drive with Toretto for a while.

What do we know about Fast and Furious X?

fast and furious x will reunite the entire ‘family’ of Dominic Toretto against a new rival. It is about the son of the villain of the fifth installment, who is now on a mission of revenge for what they did to his father. Worst of all, his methods are quite brutal.

Source: Universal Pictures

The villain of this installment will be played by actor Jason Momoa, known for his role as Aquaman. Another addition to the cast will be Brie Larson, as a mysterious agent who will join the good guys. So we’ll see what these new talents add to this frenetic action saga. Will they see her?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.