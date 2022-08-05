In the great events that surround the British royal family, whether they are weddings, funerals or official visits, it is common to see Queen Elizabeth II or her children and grandchildren travel in Rolls-Royce, the brand chosen by the monarch for her trips. However, Diana of Wales, who was known as the people’s princess, always wanted to distance herself from her in-laws and if she fled from her during her years in the royal house, it was protocol. That is why it was not strange to see her driving during her marriage to Charles of England to take her children, Guillermo and Enrique, to school, go to the gym in sportswear, go shopping or meet her friends for lunch. . Now, one of those cars in which she was often photographed behind the wheel, the 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 model, will go up for auction on August 27 with a starting price of 120,000 euros. as announced by Silverstonethe house in charge of putting it up for sale.

“The car is believed to be unique as the first and only black RS Turbo Series 1,” says the auction house on its Instagram account, where it explains the characteristics of the car that belonged to Diana between 1985 and 1988. This model was a Exclusive creation for Lady Di, since, until now, all the vehicles of this brand were white. “Registered 23rd August 1985, this Series 1 RS Turbo and its famous driver were to be extensively photographed off the beaten track. boutiques Chelsea and Kensington restaurants for years to come. A press photo shows the future king, his royal highness, Prince William, sitting in the back with his mother smiling at the wheel, ”adds the auction house in the publication.

The expectation generated by this new auction of an object that belonged to Diana of Wales is one more example that the figure of Lady Di continues to generate fascination when this August will be the 25th anniversary of her tragic death in Paris. In addition, and in line with the anniversary of her death, the next August 13 opens princessan HBO original documentary in which a review of his life is made, from his relationship with Charles of England, the birth of his two children, his famous and mediatic divorce until the traffic accident in 1997 that ended his life.

But this Ford, with just over 40,000 kilometers and having passed through the hands of several owners after Diana of Wales, was not the only model that the princess had of this same brand. In 1981, two months before her wedding, her then-to-be husband, Charles of England, presented her with a silver Ford Escort Ghia as an engagement present. This car, which belonged to Lady Di, it was also auctioned in 2021after having remained in a private collection for 20 years, for a price of 40,000 euros.

Before this latest model of the American brand, the princess drove a red Ford Escort 1.6i Cabriolet. This vehicle, however, was deemed unsuitable for Diana’s safety as it had a manual canvas top that offered little privacy and zero protection, so she had to ditch it shortly after.

Princess Diana drives her Ford Escort Ghia, a gift from Charles of England for her engagement, in 1981. Tim Graham (Getty Images)

Despite the fact that Lady Di used to drive her own car, she always went with a security team, a bodyguard who accompanied her on her trips. This is why the vehicle also had to have certain special features, such as a secondary rear-view mirror for the passenger. Ford’s engineering department also painted the car and installed a radio in the glove box, the wire of which is still visible today, so that the security team could be in constant communication if needed.

These two cars are not the only personal items that belonged to Diana of Wales that have been auctioned throughout her life and after her death. In 2019, one of her most legendary dresses went on sale, a design by Victor Edelstein, which she would wear at a dance with actor John Travolta during a gala held at the White House, and which exceeded 400,000 euros. In 2020, a handwritten letter from Lady Di would also go up for auction, including the signatures of her children, Guillermo and Enrique. But, probably, the most curious object of all those that belonged to the princess and that have been sold has been a piece of the wedding cake that was served at the wedding banquet with the Prince of Wales, which remained intact for 40 years. and that it cost 2180 euros to its highest bidder.