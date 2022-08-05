Hiroyuki Kawano And Mitsuhiro Tanakawho respectively cover the roles of executive vice president and engineer of Dimpswere interviewed by Famitsu on the relaunch of the fighting game THE RUMBLE FISH 2. The entire video interview is available on YouTube, in which the two introduce themselves and after a small introduction of their careers they tell how it was to develop the game at the time of the original release. THE RUMBLE FISH is described in the interview as a title that focused heavily on its introductory nature towards the novice player, while the gameplay is compared by Kawano And Tanaka to that of the series GUILTY GEAR.

The two then think about more technical aspects such as the management of the indicator to organize offensive and defensive maneuvers: according to them it is very important that the player does not feel limited and even if all the indicator has been spent to use specific moves, it is necessary to leave. the ability to inflict damage or at least defend themselves. Closing Kawano And Tanaka they thank the fans for the support shown in the hope that the title, although originally released in 2005, will surprise and amuse.

If you want to retrieve the complete interview it is available directly on the website of Famitsu, which you can read by activating the browser translation. We remind you that THE RUMBLE FISH 2 will arrive this winter in digital version on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And PC.

Source: Famitsu Street Gematsu