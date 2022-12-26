Putin approved the procedure for applying for a Russian passport by residents of new regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the procedure for filing applications about the unwillingness of residents of new regions of the country to be Ukrainian citizenship. The corresponding decree published on the official portal of legal information.

The document defines the procedure for filing a number of applications related to citizenship for residents of new regions of Russia. In particular, the procedure for applying for a passport by those persons who have acquired Russian citizenship as a result of being recognized as citizens of the country is being approved.

“Approve the attached: (…) the procedure for filing an application for recognition of a child under the age of 14 as a citizen of the Russian Federation; the procedure for filing and recording applications for unwillingness to be a citizen of Ukraine,” the decree says.

It is specified that the document comes into force from the date of its publication – December 26.

On November 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma a package of amendments to the draft law on Russian citizenship adopted in the first reading. The bill itself was adopted in the first reading on 5 April.