There is no doubt that most of the Club América fans want the dismissal of the sports president, Santiago Banos for years. The manager has been singled out and criticized in recent years, semester after semester, for his lousy performance. On this occasion, the manager has completely failed to get a technical director.
The rejection towards Bathrooms It has been going on for several years due to his sports management and has intensified in recent weeks after the results obtained and the lack of planning. According to some newspaper reports, at least two strategists have rejected him and now he has to go for option C and whatever is necessary until he finds a new coach.
In this way, the fans have begun to promote the name of what could be their ideal substitute and they have commented on it a lot on social networks.
Given the lack of championships in recent years and a management worthy of a transcendent team, the fans have considered, through social networks, making a change in the club’s board of directors pertinent. The person proposed by the azulcremas followers is Claudia Carrion.
Claudia Carrion She is the Sports Director of the women’s team, and after her good management and the signings she has made with the Águilas, the followers of the Coapa team would have her as the ideal candidate to replace Santiago Banos in the men’s team, because according to their considerations the work of Bathrooms it is already indefensible and absurd, for which, in addition, they have become a trend on several occasions #OutsideBathrooms.
