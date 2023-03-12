Ignacio Lopez Tarso He died at the age of 98, due to pneumonia that worsened with the intestinal problems he suffered. Let’s remember that on March 3 he was hospitalized at “StarMedica Roma 1” after suffering from intestinal occlusion.

The social networks of the “Venga la alegría” program were in charge of announcing the sad news that surprised thousands of followers who did not stop expressing their sadness because of the unfortunate event that mourned all of Mexico.

Ignacio López Tarso turned 98 on January 15. Photo: Pure Show.

His son, Juan Ignacio Aranda, had informed different sources that already on the afternoon of this Saturday, March 11, that the star of the performance could no longer speak or eat, since he was in a semi-unconscious state.

Last wish of Ignacio López Tarso

Ignacio Lopez Tarso he intended to perform the play Shakespeare. The renowned artist wanted to turn 100 to return to the theater and that he has the affection of his fans who begged for his return

“Doing a great play, a Shakespeare, doing a Greek play, doing a classical Spanish play from the 18th century. I hope that for 100 years, to return to the theater with a play and with a full theater ”, he declared at that time.

Ignacio López Tarso is an icon of the Mexican entertainment world. Photo: Central Newspaper

Achievements and recognitions of Ignacio López Tarso

Ignacio López Tarso received many awards throughout his career. Among the most notable was being a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for 2016. Along the same lines, he was awarded the “Golden Ariel” for his recognized international career in the world of acting and the National Award for Sciences and Arts in 2015.